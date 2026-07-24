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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 04: Brandy performs onstage during 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Brandy Addresses Weight Criticism: 'May We Become Gentler With One Another'

The R&B legend gracefully responded to disapproval about her weight in an Instagram post.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Lizzo is seen performing on the "Today Show" on June 05, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Lizzo Says She Gained 50 Pounds While Vegan, Was 'Consuming a Lot of Fake Meat'

The four-time Grammy winner says eating vegan "wasn't working" for her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
DJ Khaled attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Pop Culture

DJ Khaled Says He ‘Can’t Wait to Tell the World’ About His Weight Loss

'Right now they call me Slim Jim,' he said.

Holly Riordan85 days ago
Joe Budden
Music

Joe Budden Praises New Weight Loss Drug Zepbound: 'I Love It'

The rapper turned podcaster details using the weight loss medication alongside diet and exercise.

Alex Ocho169 days ago
Nicki Minaj and Lizzo
Music

Nicki Minaj Says Lizzo Has a ‘Weird Charge,’ Claims She Lost Weight to Sell ‘Flop Album’

Minaj's dig came after Trevor Noah joked about her relationship with Trump at the Grammys.

tara mahadevan173 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Fetty Wap attends Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party on January 16, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Fetty Wap Gained 85 Pounds in Prison, Says Workouts Were a ‘Discipline'

The New Jersey rapper went from 140 pounds to 225 pounds while behind bars.

Jaelani Turner-Williams179 days ago
Mustard
Music

Mustard Opens Up About Losing 120 Pounds After Trying to Lose Weight His ‘Whole Adult Life’

The DJ and producer shares his diet and exercise regimen.

tara mahadevan192 days ago
Bhad Bhabie
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Credits Weight Gain to Medication After Cancer Diagnosis, Offers to Give Fans Advice

The rapper visibly lost weight after being diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

tara mahadevan200 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Chloe Bailey attends the Humane World For Animals Hosts 2025 To The Rescue! Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 07, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Chloe Bailey Shuts Down Weight Comments: 'My Body Tea'

The actress and singer tactfully checked a person who commented that she was "getting big."

Jaelani Turner-Williams202 days ago
Jelly Roll on stage holds a hat and a microphone, wearing a denim jacket, with bright lights and a screen in the background.
Music

Jelly Roll Reveals 275 Pound Weight Loss, Says He Had To Treat Food as an Addiction

At one point, the country superstar weighed as much as 540 pounds.

Joe Price204 days ago
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Oprah Winfrey
Pop Culture

Oprah Winfrey Says She Once Had 17 Tequila Shots in ‘One Night’ Before Quitting Drinking Altogether

Oprah Winfrey credits GLP-1s for helping her quit alcohol altogether.

tara mahadevan207 days ago
Amanda Bynes
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Shares Photo Amid Ozempic Weight Loss Journey

The 39-year-old previously said that she started taking the drug to "look better in paparazzi pictures."

tara mahadevan214 days ago
Jelly Roll
Music

Jelly Roll Says He Was '6 to 12 Months Away' from Death at Heaviest Weight

The singer has lost almost 200 pounds since 2022.

tara mahadevan224 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Kelly Osbourne attends a special cocktail hosted by Rebecca Vallance at Aki London on November 26, 2025 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Kelly Osbourne Addresses Comments About Her Weight: 'What Do You Expect From Me?'

The television personality says she's been "ill" months after the passing of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Jaelani Turner-Williams226 days ago
Ariana Grande.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Revisits 'Dangerous' Body Shaming Comments She Has to Deal With

The actor and singer reshared an old interview discussing the topic as a "loving message to all."

Jaelani Turner-Williams238 days ago
Cardi B with long red hair is singing into a microphone, wearing a brown dress against a dark background.
Music

Cardi B Claps Back at Postpartum Body Shamers: ‘Y’all Just Have a Problem With Women, Period’

The 'Am I The Drama?' rapper, who recently welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, was criticized for making an appearance at a New York City event.

Alex Ocho251 days ago
Ice Spice
Music

Ice Spice Says She’s 'So Happy to Be Thick ASF Again'

In 2024, fans were convinced that the 25-year-old was using Ozempic.

tara mahadevan256 days ago

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