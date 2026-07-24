Featured
Several months after opening up about being in the worst shape of his life, Will Smith took to social media this weekend to share his fitness journey.Brad Callas
Pop Culture
Karl-Anthony Towns Hits Back at Critics of Jordyn Woods' Weight Loss: 'Fitness Saved Her Life'
Karl-Anthony Towns is not here for critics of Jordyn Woods’ weight loss after she posted a before and after comparison shot of herself on Instagram.Joe Price
Life
Weight Loss Device That Partially Locks Jaw Has People Comparing It to Medieval Torture (UPDATE)
The intraoral device was detailed in a news release by the University of Otago and U.K. researchers earlier this month, causing immediate controversy.Trace William Cowen
Listen to the chilling new track from indie act, Weight.Aidan D'Aoust