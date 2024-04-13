Boosie Badazz Warns Fans to Stop 'Gassing Up' Rap Beef: 'The Truth Hurts'

Boosie Badazz is warning fans to stop cheering on rap beefs amidst the ever-increasing Drake vs. Everybody feud.

On Friday, Boosie hopped on X, formerly Twitter, to urge fans to consider that some hip-hop beefs end in arrests and court trials, not to mention loss of life. The Baton Rouge rapper's comments come following the release of Future and Metro Boomin's latest joint album, We Still Don't Trust You, which included more Drake disses delivered by guest rappers.

"Everybody gassing up rap beef SMH," Boosie wrote. "All excited, saying this hip-hop! Well, everyone in the crew not gon' see it that way and when it pop 'it really goes down.' So when someone from one of these crews die, don't say they stupid SMH. Go support them in court like y'all supported the rap beef. I've seen people die. Y'all happy about who gon' win or lose but a mama gon' lose her son n ain't none of y'all going to the funeral smh."