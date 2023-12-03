50 Cent Trolls Diddy by Merging Bad Boy Records Founder's Face With R. Kelly

50 Cent continues to troll Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple allegations of sexual assault.

On Sunday, Fif hopped on social media to roast Diddy, who last week was sued for sexual assault for the third time in the past month. The G-Unit boss merged Diddy and R. Kelly's faces in a bizarre photo on Twitter, with the post soundtracked by the disgraced R&B singer's 1998 song "Did You Ever Think"

"Diddy do it?" 50 captioned the post.