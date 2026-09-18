Mary J. Blige Sets Final Shows for ‘My Life, My Story’ Vegas Residency

“This residency felt like divine timing,” Blige said in announcing the final stretch. “I’ve seen so many of you in Vegas and we still have 10 dates left.”

Per Billboard , the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has announced the final dates for Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, her first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The 20-show run will officially close Feb. 20, 2027, leaving fans 10 more opportunities to see a show Blige built around more than three decades of music, heartbreak, reinvention, and survival.

Mary J. Blige isn't ready to leave Las Vegas just yet—but she now knows when she's saying goodbye.

She added, “I feel even more grateful and deeply inspired after every show. Grab your girlfriends, your boots, and I’ll see you in Vegas in October and February.”

Blige returns to Dolby Live for five shows next month—Oct. 23-24, Oct. 28 and Oct. 30-31—before taking a break and coming back for the residency's final five dates on Feb. 12-13, Feb. 17 and Feb. 19-20, which were rescheduled from August and September. That schedule puts her in Vegas for Halloween and then brings her back for a closing stretch spanning Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day weekends.

For Blige, planting herself in Vegas also answered something she has become increasingly candid about: she loves performing, but she's over the exhausting machinery required to get from city to city.

“The performance is what we do it for,” Blige recently told Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on IMO. Everything surrounding the shows—the flights, buses, and constant movement—had soured her on touring. A residency, she added, strips much of that away. Instead of waking up in another city, Blige gets to stay in one place and head to the theater when it's time to work.

And My Life, My Story isn't just a greatest-hits victory lap. Blige described the production on IMO in the simplest possible terms: “It’s all about me.” The show uses her catalog and visuals to move through different chapters of her life without turning her story into a traditional theatrical production.