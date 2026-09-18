Mary J. Blige Sets Final Shows for ‘My Life, My Story’ Vegas Residency

Key Takeaways
- Mary J. Blige will end her first Las Vegas residency, My Life, My Story, at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Feb. 20, 2027, completing a 20-show run.
- The final 10 performances span five October dates and five February dates, with Blige telling fans to “grab your girlfriends, your boots” for the closing stretch.
- Blige says the residency lets her focus on performing without the exhausting travel of touring, while using her catalog and visuals to trace more than three decades of heartbreak, reinvention, and survival.
Mary J. Blige isn't ready to leave Las Vegas just yet—but she now knows when she's saying goodbye.
Per Billboard, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has announced the final dates for Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, her first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The 20-show run will officially close Feb. 20, 2027, leaving fans 10 more opportunities to see a show Blige built around more than three decades of music, heartbreak, reinvention, and survival.
“This residency felt like divine timing,” Blige said in announcing the final stretch. “I’ve seen so many of you in Vegas and we still have 10 dates left.”
She added, “I feel even more grateful and deeply inspired after every show. Grab your girlfriends, your boots, and I’ll see you in Vegas in October and February.”
Blige returns to Dolby Live for five shows next month—Oct. 23-24, Oct. 28 and Oct. 30-31—before taking a break and coming back for the residency's final five dates on Feb. 12-13, Feb. 17 and Feb. 19-20, which were rescheduled from August and September. That schedule puts her in Vegas for Halloween and then brings her back for a closing stretch spanning Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day weekends.
For Blige, planting herself in Vegas also answered something she has become increasingly candid about: she loves performing, but she's over the exhausting machinery required to get from city to city.
“The performance is what we do it for,” Blige recently told Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on IMO. Everything surrounding the shows—the flights, buses, and constant movement—had soured her on touring. A residency, she added, strips much of that away. Instead of waking up in another city, Blige gets to stay in one place and head to the theater when it's time to work.
And My Life, My Story isn't just a greatest-hits victory lap. Blige described the production on IMO in the simplest possible terms: “It’s all about me.” The show uses her catalog and visuals to move through different chapters of her life without turning her story into a traditional theatrical production.
There is plenty of life to pull from. Blige arrived in Vegas after her 2025 For My Fans Tour, which delivered another first when she sold out Madison Square Garden as a headliner. That night later became the concert film Mary J. Blige: For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden. Her 2024 album Gratitude also gave the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer more material to add to a catalog that stretches back to What's the 411?
Lately, Blige has been doing almost as much unpacking as performing. She has spoken openly about being “horrible” to people early in her career and later apologizing, revisited the Burger King commercial that she says still isn't funny to her, and explained why she decided against having children when she was younger.