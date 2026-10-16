Marc Anthony Brings Baby No. 8 Along for a Family Disney World Trip

Ferreira said Marco is “obsessed with Myla” and has embraced becoming a big brother since Anthony welcomed his eighth child in July.

Natti Natasha, Raphy Pina, Carlos Adyán, and Ferreira’s mother joined the Orlando getaway, which marked Myla’s first Disney visit.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira took their nearly 3-month-old daughter, Myla, and 3-year-old son, Marco, to Walt Disney World during its Halloween festivities.

Marc Anthony has eight kids, and his youngest is already getting the Disney treatment. The salsa superstar and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, took their nearly 3-month-old daughter, Myla, to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for her first visit, turning the family outing into a getaway with some familiar faces from the Latin music world. According to Hola!, Ferreira gave followers a front-row seat to the October 15 trip, sharing Instagram Stories of the couple's daughter and 3-year-old son, Marco. The former Miss Universe Paraguay titleholder initially kept their destination under wraps, posting a photo of Marco looking out a car window with the caption "Road trip." She followed it with a video of Myla wearing a pink dress and white tights. "We're going to a magical place. Guess where," Ferreira teased, adding a castle emoji.

The destination wasn't the only reveal. Anthony and Ferreira brought along a crew that included Dominican singer Natti Natasha, music executive Raphy Pina, Telemundo host Carlos Adyán, and Ferreira's mother, Ludy Ferreira. Adyán shared footage of the group singing during the drive before Ferreira posted another clip showing their arrival at the Disney resort. The trip also coincided with Disney World's Halloween festivities, giving the family plenty of seasonal activities to choose from.

While Marco was already familiar with the theme park from visiting with his mother, Myla was making her Disney debut. Anthony and Ferreira welcomed their daughter in July and announced her arrival with a joint Instagram post. "What a huge blessing to share with you the arrival of our precious MYLA," the couple wrote. "You can't imagine the happiness we feel at home." Myla's arrival made Anthony a father of eight, but according to Ferreira, the biggest adjustment at home hasn't been particularly difficult. During an August Instagram Q&A, the model revealed that Marco had taken to his new role as big brother without the sibling rivalry she initially feared.

"Marco is in love with his little sister," Ferreira told followers, sharing an audio recording of the toddler telling Myla, "Little sister, I love you." Ferreira admitted she had worried about how Marco would handle sharing his parents' attention. "Marco is obsessed with Myla and knows that nobody came to take his place," she explained. "I still dedicate quality time to my boy, always reminding him how important and loved he is." Anthony's growing household is just one part of his extensive family. The 58-year-old shares daughter Arianna and adopted son Chase with former partner Debbie Rosado; sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres; and 18-year-old twins Max and Oskar Jacob Muñiz, formerly known publicly as Emme, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. Earlier this year, Anthony made headlines for not attending either twin's high school graduation.