Jennifer Lopez Says a Breakup Deserves a Party, Not Tears

Taking the idea even further, she joked, "We should have a party when we break up... People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations.'"

While appearing on Subway Takes , the Office Romance star argued that ending a relationship isn't something to mourn—it's something worth celebrating. "Breakups are not a failure," Lopez said. "I honestly feel like it's a launch pad into your next best self."

Jennifer Lopez has an unconventional idea for anyone nursing a broken heart: skip the pity party and throw a real one instead.

The comments came less than two years after Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck, whose rekindled romance with the superstar captivated Hollywood before ending in 2024. Rather than framing heartbreak as something to recover from, Lopez said the decision to walk away often represents growth.

"You made a decision," she said. "It was probably the best thing for everybody."

Lopez didn't stop there. She argued that the people doing the breaking up aren't necessarily the ones coming out ahead. "If you go around your life and you're breaking hearts ... you're the loser," she said, before explaining that life's biggest lessons tend to arrive after things fall apart.

"The biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak," Lopez said, adding that those moments force people to confront difficult questions about themselves and ultimately evolve.

Lopez is in full promotion mode for Netflix's Office Romance, her new romantic comedy opposite Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. The film has already fueled online speculation about the pair's chemistry, though Lopez has repeatedly emphasized that she's happy on her own.