Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber Go Head-to-Head for Fan-Voted Soul Train Award

Revived after a one-year hiatus, the Anthony Anderson-hosted ceremony will air Nov. 27 from Chicago across BET, CBS and several Paramount networks.

Tems is the only artist nominated in both fan-decided races, joining Mars, Bieber, Kehlani, Tyla and others on the song ballot while also competing for the new Spotify RNB X International Artist award.

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” and Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” will compete for R&B/Soul Song of the Year, one of the Soul Train Awards’ first two fan-voted categories.

Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber are going head-to-head at the Soul Train Awards—but they will have to win over the public first. Mars’ “I Just Might” and Bieber’s “Yukon” are among the 10 nominees for R&B/Soul Song of the Year, one of two categories that fans will decide for the first time in the show’s history. According to Billboard, they face a crowded field that captures just how wide the current R&B landscape has become. Brent Faiyaz’s “Butterflies,” Daniel Caesar’s “Who Knows,” Kehlani’s “Folded,” Tyla’s “Chanel,” and Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” are also nominated. The ballot is rounded out by Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends,” Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis’ “Is It a Crime,” and Tems’ “What You Need.” Voting is open on BET’s Soul Train Awards website through Oct. 16.