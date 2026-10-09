Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber Go Head-to-Head for Fan-Voted Soul Train Award

Key Takeaways
- Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” and Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” will compete for R&B/Soul Song of the Year, one of the Soul Train Awards’ first two fan-voted categories.
- Tems is the only artist nominated in both fan-decided races, joining Mars, Bieber, Kehlani, Tyla and others on the song ballot while also competing for the new Spotify RNB X International Artist award.
- Revived after a one-year hiatus, the Anthony Anderson-hosted ceremony will air Nov. 27 from Chicago across BET, CBS and several Paramount networks.
Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber are going head-to-head at the Soul Train Awards—but they will have to win over the public first. Mars’ “I Just Might” and Bieber’s “Yukon” are among the 10 nominees for R&B/Soul Song of the Year, one of two categories that fans will decide for the first time in the show’s history.
According to Billboard, they face a crowded field that captures just how wide the current R&B landscape has become. Brent Faiyaz’s “Butterflies,” Daniel Caesar’s “Who Knows,” Kehlani’s “Folded,” Tyla’s “Chanel,” and Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” are also nominated. The ballot is rounded out by Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends,” Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis’ “Is It a Crime,” and Tems’ “What You Need.”
Voting is open on BET’s Soul Train Awards website through Oct. 16.
“We’re thrilled to put the vote in the fans’ hands for the first time,” BET executive Connie Orlando said in a statement. “From the biggest songs of the year to the artists taking R&B global, these categories show how far the genre reaches right now, and we can’t wait to see where the votes land.”
That global reach is also driving the newly created Spotify RNB X International Artist category. Cleo Sol, FLO, kwn, Odeal, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tems, and Tiana Major9 are competing for the award, with voting taking place inside the Spotify app.
Tems is the only performer nominated in both fan-decided categories, thanks to “What You Need” landing on the Song of the Year ballot.
The seven international contenders were selected based on streaming performance, cultural relevance, and their impact on R&B beyond the United States.
The nominations arrive as the Soul Train Awards prepare for a comeback that was far from guaranteed. BET put the ceremony on indefinite hiatus last year as it reconsidered its future in a changing television market.
The network has since revived the franchise, dropped “Music” from its former name, Soul Train Music Awards, and brought in Spotify as its exclusive music streaming partner. The Nov. 27 ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT across BET, CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV2, and Logo.
Anthony Anderson will host the show from Chicago, where Don Cornelius launched Soul Train in 1971. “Soul Train is more than a television show or an awards franchise; it’s a piece of our cultural history,” Anderson said when his role was announced.