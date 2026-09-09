Pop Culture

BET Revives the Soul Train Awards with Spotify and a Chicago Homecoming

The ceremony heads to Don Cornelius’ hometown, reconnecting R&B and soul’s biggest celebration with the city where its cultural legacy began.

The Soul Train Awards Are Making a Comeback
Photo by Soul Train via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • BET will revive the Soul Train Awards on November 27 in Chicago, where Don Cornelius launched Soul Train in 1971.
  • The renamed ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET across BET, CBS, and other networks, with Spotify serving as its exclusive streaming partner and co-presenting alongside Toyota.
  • The comeback ends a one-year hiatus for the Black music institution, though BET has not yet revealed its host, performers, nominees, or honorees.

BET is putting the Soul Train Awards back on the schedule—and sending the show home for its comeback. One year after the network put the ceremony on indefinite hiatus, the R&B institution returns on November 27 with a new name, a major partnership with Spotify, and its first stop in Chicago, where Don Cornelius launched Soul Train more than five decades ago.

According to Vibe, the revived Soul Train Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET across BET, CBS, and several other networks. Spotify has signed on as the franchise’s exclusive streaming partner and will present the show alongside Toyota. The host, performers, nominees, and honorees are still under wraps.

Chicago is not just another host city. Cornelius created Soul Train there in 1971, then took the program into national syndication and built one of the most important platforms in Black entertainment.

For Gen Xers, the show was where soul, funk, R&B, hip-hop, dance, and fashion reached the country without being filtered through mainstream television’s narrow view of Black culture.

“As a Chicago native, I’m proud to bring the Soul Train Awards back to the city where it all originated,” BET president Louis Carr said. He described the revival as a chance to connect “the artists who built this sound to the ones carrying it forward.”

That bridge between generations has powered the awards since their 1987 debut. The ceremony became a room where established giants and emerging acts received recognition from an institution built specifically around Black music.

Luther Vandross, Dionne Warwick, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Erykah Badu are among its past hosts, while artists including Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Prince, Whitney Houston, and Janet Jackson have received major career honors.

Beyoncé holds the distinction of being the show’s most-awarded artist.

The comeback also reverses what appeared to be an uncertain future for one of BET’s signature franchises. Former BET CEO Scott Mills announced last year that both the Soul Train Music Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards had been suspended while the company evaluated where they could “best live as the media climate continues to evolve.”

Mills departed in December, and Spotify’s arrival supplies at least part of the answer: across broadcast television and a streaming platform capable of pushing performances well beyond awards night.

“We’re thrilled the Soul Train Awards are coming back,” Spotify global head of music content and partnerships Joe Hadley said. “It’s a significant moment for R&B and soul.” He added that the partnership would create more opportunities for artists to reach listeners worldwide.

The original Soul Train ended its television run in 2006, but its awards show continued through 2023 before going dark.

Related Stories

Stevie Wonder Announces 'Songs in the Key of Life' 50th Anniversary Tour
Music

Stevie Wonder Will Perform ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ in Full on 50th Anniversary Tour

The fall run hits Madison Square Garden, Chicago and Washington, D.C., before closing with two homecoming shows at Detroit’s Fox Theatre.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 hours ago
Miley Cyrus Reimagines Iconic 1980s Maybelline Commercials
Music

Miley Cyrus Reimagines Iconic 1980s Maybelline Commercials

Maybelline’s most recognizable tagline just got a Miley Cyrus makeover.

Bernadette Giacomazzo343 days ago
Pizza Hut is 'Going Retro' to Save the Company Amid $100M AI Lawsuit
Life

Pizza Hut Bets on 1980s Nostalgia to Survive $100M AI Lawsuit

Why TikTok is obsessed with Pizza Hut’s throwback restaurants—and how a nostalgic makeover became the company’s answer to an AI disaster and sinking sales.

Bernadette Giacomazzo112 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App