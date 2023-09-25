In his first message recorded following his transfer to state prison, Tory Lanez has suggested he's in good spirits despite being sentenced to a decade behind bars.
"Ayo Umbrellas, man, what's good?" he starts the message, using his nickname for what remains of his fanbase. "I'm talking to you live from prison right now. Man, I'm just happy to get out that bullshit county jail. They was hating on a young fly n***a, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown, half-sized cell by myself. No windows, no mirrors. N***a ain't even seen himself in a whole year. But with all them disadvantages against me, my head is always been held high, man."
The 31-year-old said he's "in great spirits." In August, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.
"This shit don't spark no fear in my heart at all," he continued. "In fact, I'm more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted, they all ready to drop."
He'll release "the one that we want most" first, a deluxe edition of his 2021 synth-pop album Alone at Prom.
Last week, Tory Lanez was transferred from county jail to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. His mugshot was released shortly after his transfer. He has continually maintained his innocence and said he was wrongfully convicted in his first message shared post-sentencing.
Over the weekend, Page Six reported that a source said Lanez is fearful for his safety in state prison. “He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status,” the source said. “He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback. He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers."
A member of his legal team, Ceasar McDowell, has refuted the claims. As McDowell told TMZ, he's spoken with Lanez a number of times following the transfer and the rapper has actually expressed a desire to be housed in the general population area. He's currently being held in administrative segregation, which means he is mostly isolated from the rest of the inmates. Prison staff also currently escorts him to the showers, where he bathes alone, and he's only allowed in the yard in fenced-off areas.