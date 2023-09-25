In his first message recorded following his transfer to state prison, Tory Lanez has suggested he's in good spirits despite being sentenced to a decade behind bars.

"Ayo Umbrellas, man, what's good?" he starts the message, using his nickname for what remains of his fanbase. "I'm talking to you live from prison right now. Man, I'm just happy to get out that bullshit county jail. They was hating on a young fly n***a, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown, half-sized cell by myself. No windows, no mirrors. N***a ain't even seen himself in a whole year. But with all them disadvantages against me, my head is always been held high, man."

The 31-year-old said he's "in great spirits." In August, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

"This shit don't spark no fear in my heart at all," he continued. "In fact, I'm more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted, they all ready to drop."

He'll release "the one that we want most" first, a deluxe edition of his 2021 synth-pop album Alone at Prom.