Tory Lanez Transferred to State Prison, New Mugshot Released

“Over the past three years, [Tory Lanez] has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate [Megan Thee Stallion] and silence her truths from being heard,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said at Lanez's sentencing. “Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault because they are too often not believed. I commend Megan Pete for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed.”

Last week, his motion for bail was rejected by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, as The Los Angeles Times reported. Curiously, it was recently reported through his legal motion for bail that Lanez got married during his time behind bars.

At the end of his court appearance last week, he allegedly called legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, who extensively covered his case, a "googly-eyed bitch." As she wrote in her report, "I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me 'a googly eyed bitch' as he looked at gallery. Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end."