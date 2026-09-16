The Weeknd Has Decided Against Retiring: 'Nothing Else Like This Job'

The Weeknd has not only walked back his plans of retirement, but will not be changing his stage name. The pop singer discussed his refusal to leave music in a new GQ Hong Kong interview, where he expressed feeling heightened inspiration over the last year. For the last several years, The Weeknd has been on the After Hours ‘til Dawn Tour, which wraps in November.

“I had a glimpse of what retirement looks like, and it isn’t for me,” said the Hurry Up Tomorrow artist. “It’s a real privilege to do what I do. There’s nothing else like this job. The gratitude I’ve felt over the last year has been overwhelming. I’m going to keep doing this for as long as I possibly can. The Weeknd isn’t going anywhere.”

The “Cry for Me” vocalist also declared that he will not abandon his stage name, a change of plans from what he described in a 2023 interview with W Magazine.