Music

The Weeknd Calls Out Audience Member for Pushing Young Fan Against Barricade: ‘Watch It'

The singer-songwriter took a stern tone with an audience member during one of his shows in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Weeknd performs at Croke Park on August 22, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland.
Charles McQuillan / Stringer via Getty Images

The Weeknd had to briefly pause a recent show in Jakarta, Indonesia, after he witnessed someone in the audience pushing a young fan against the barricade at the front of the crowd.

During the first of two of his shows at the Jakarta International Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 26), The Weeknd expressed concern after he spotted an overzealous fan not considering the safety of a younger fan in the audience. In one clip, The Weeknd was seen approaching the barricade to sing directly to the young fan when someone else quickly approached the barricade and pushed her aside. “Watch it,” he was heard telling the older fan before checking that the young fan was okay.

The young fan has been identified as Katana, who overcame a battle with cancer in 2022 and has maintained contact with The Weeknd ever since, frequently appearing at his shows.

The Weeknd is currently on the final leg of his After Hours til Dawn Tour, which kicked off all the way back in 2023. He started the Asian leg of the tour with two shows at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan, just outside of Tokyo. After his two shows in Indonesia, he’s scheduled to perform in Goyang in South Korea, Bangkok in Thailand, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

During his shows in Japan, he premiered a new song that prominently samples Yoko Takahashi’s beloved Neon Genesis Evangelion theme song, “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis.” The original song also got a moment to shine when The Weeknd brought out Takahashi as a surprise guest to perform the theme song in full.

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