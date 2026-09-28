The Weeknd Calls Out Audience Member for Pushing Young Fan Against Barricade: ‘Watch It'

The Weeknd had to briefly pause a recent show in Jakarta, Indonesia, after he witnessed someone in the audience pushing a young fan against the barricade at the front of the crowd.

During the first of two of his shows at the Jakarta International Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 26), The Weeknd expressed concern after he spotted an overzealous fan not considering the safety of a younger fan in the audience. In one clip, The Weeknd was seen approaching the barricade to sing directly to the young fan when someone else quickly approached the barricade and pushed her aside. “Watch it,” he was heard telling the older fan before checking that the young fan was okay.

The young fan has been identified as Katana, who overcame a battle with cancer in 2022 and has maintained contact with The Weeknd ever since, frequently appearing at his shows.