Team Behind 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' Breaks Down Show's Music With 'Behind the Beat': Watch

Ahead of the arrival of the new FX and Hulu series The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, a spin-off of the acclaimed series Snowfall, the team behind the show has offered an exclusive inside look at the making of the music with Complex by dropping off its first episode, which you can watch below. The new short-form companion series, named Behind the Beat, sees the soundtrack team of the show, led by executive producer Rance Dopson and lyricist Jason ‘Problem’ Martin, break down how they recreated the iconic sound of the ‘90s hip-hop of Los Angeles. Dopson and Martin are key players in how the show was able to faithfully depict its period setting.

Directed by Child, who previously helmed videos for the likes of Ice Spice and Doja Cat, the show promises to show conversations between the artists involved, documentary footage of the era that inspired the soundtrack, and behind-the-scenes access. The show is expected to also feature the cast of The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, the creators of the series, and special guests. The Drop is set to premiere on FX and Hulu on September 8, serving as a continuation of the original series following its conclusion in 2023. While the first show saw the community of South Central L.A. struggling to make ends meet during the ‘80s crack epidemic, The Drop sets its sights on a new gold rush: hip-hop. Gail Bean and Isaiah John reprise their roles as Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons in the new show, which also stars Asante Blackk, Simmie ‘Buddy Sims III, Peyton Alex Smith, and Brandon Mychal Smith.