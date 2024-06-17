“The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify,” he added. “It was time to step into a new role.”

Braun—who is well known for working with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande—will instead focus on his family and his role as CEO of Hybe America. The 42-year-old shares three kids, sons Jagger and Levi, and daughter Hart, with ex-wife Yael Cohen.

“Over the past 2 years I have been heading towards this destination, but it wasn’t until last summer that this new chapter became a reality. One of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction,” Braun explained. “We had been through so much together over the last decade, but instead of being hurt I saw it as a sign.”

He mentioned Bieber and Grande by name, saying he takes “great pride and honor” in their successes. The news arrives almost a year after reports emerged that multiple artists had severed ties with Braun as their music manager—something which he also addressed in his statement.

“There has been a lot said about what is happening in our company… and in my career,” he said. “When we had success I smiled, and when we were attacked I tried to always take the high road. But for the last 3 years I have begun to feel that taking the high road has created confusion and ambiguity as to who we are.”

He shared that he has named Allison Kaye and Jennifer McDaniels as his successors at management company SB Projects.