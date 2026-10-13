Slayyyter Announces Madison Square Garden Show: How to Get Tickets

Following the release of her single “I Think He’s Got a Girl” to cap off a whirlwind year, Slayyyter has announced that she’ll be playing a headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City next year.
Slayyyter, who is releasing her second album of the year in December with Worst Man in America, just wrapped the North American leg of her Worst Girl in the World tour. Now she’s set to play her biggest show to date, with a single night at the iconic Madison Square Garden.
When is the show?
Slayyyter will perform at Madison Square Garden on June 21, 2027.
How do I get tickets?
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, October 16 at 10 a.m. EST, and fans can sign up for on-sale reminders here. American Express Card Members will get priority access to tickets here.
Does she have other scheduled shows?
Slayyyter will continue touring in the lead-up to the Madison Square Garden show. Check out the remaining dates of her tour below.
(^ indicates festival performances)
10/18/26 - Paris, France - Le Trianon SOLD OUT
10/19/26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso SOLD OUT
10/20/26 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine SOLD OUT
10/22/26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega SOLD OUT
10/23/26 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik SOLD OUT
10/24/26 - Warsaw, Poland - Palladium SOLD OUT
10/26/26 - Prague, Czechia - Lucerna Music Bar SOLD OUT
10/27/26 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol SOLD OUT
10/28/26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix SOLD OUT
10/30/26 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall SOLD OUT
10/31/26 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute SOLD OUT
11/01/26 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy SOLD OUT
11/03/26 - Brighton, United Kingdom - CHALK SOLD OUT
11/05/26 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse SOLD OUT
02/12/27 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival^
02/13/27 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival^
02/19/27 - Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival^
02/21/27 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival^
03/12/27 - 3/14/27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina^
03/12/27 - 3/14/27 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile^
03/19/27 - 3/21/27 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil^
06/21/27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden