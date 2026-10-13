Slayyyter Announces Madison Square Garden Show: How to Get Tickets

Following the release of her single “I Think He’s Got a Girl” to cap off a whirlwind year, Slayyyter has announced that she’ll be playing a headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City next year.

Slayyyter, who is releasing her second album of the year in December with Worst Man in America, just wrapped the North American leg of her Worst Girl in the World tour. Now she’s set to play her biggest show to date, with a single night at the iconic Madison Square Garden.