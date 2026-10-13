Music

Shakira Closes Out Her Huge 13-Show Madrid Residency: 'It's All Been a Dream'

The final show featured special guests including Maluma, Laura Pausini, Beéle, Dani Martín, and Bizarrap.

Singer Shakira performs onstage on the 8th night of her European residency at Shakira stadium during "La Mujeres Ya No Lloran" World Tour on October 03, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.
Nicolas Gerardin via Getty Images

Shakira just wrapped her 13-date residency in Madrid, Spain with a show packed with special guests.

As reported by Spanish publication LOS40, Shakira brought out several special guests for the closing performance of the residency, which was hosted at the temporary Shakira Stadium, a temporary 50,000 persob open-air venue in Madrid, Spain. Guest performers at the show included Maluma, Laura Pausini, Beéle, Dani Martín, and Bizarrap. But she also took the opportunity to thank her fans for showing their support, especially after her highly publicized separation from soccer star Gerard Piqué and her court appearance for alleged tax fraud.

“This has been one of the most important months of my career,” she told the crowd. “I’ve also gone through difficult moments this month because of my dad’s health, because I’ve had to deal with personal situations you already know about. … There has been a before and after for me. It’s all been a dream.”

During the show, Shakira brought out Maluma to perform their song “Chantaje” and “Agua,” brought out Beéle for a performance of “Algo Tú,” Dani Martin for “Te Dojo Madrid,” Laura Pausini for “Antología,” and Bizarrap for “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

Across the 13 nights of Shakira’s residency, she reportedly brought in over 700,000 attendees. The first nine of the concerts alone grossed $61.3 million from 452,097 ticket sales. During a previous show of the residency, she brought out Dua Lipa for a surprise duet of “Antología.”

Shakira’s Oct. 3 performance as part of the residency was streamed on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch and set a new record for Amazon Music.

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