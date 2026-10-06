Music

Shakira Breaks Amazon Music Livestream Record With Madrid Show

The performance also featured a special guest appearance from Dua Lipa.

Singer Shakira performs onstage on the 8th night of her European residency at Shakira stadium during "La Mujeres Ya No Lloran" World Tour at Estadio Shakira on October 03, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.
Nicolas Gerardin via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Shakira set Amazon Music’s record for the most-viewed livestream by a female artist with her Oct. 3 Madrid concert, also streamed on Prime Video and Twitch.
  • Dua Lipa joined Shakira for an acoustic rendition of “Antología,” later writing that she, Shakira, and the audience “were one.”
  • The show formed part of Shakira’s 12-date residency at a temporary venue in Madrid’s Iberdrola music complex, which runs through Oct. 11.

Shakira just set a new record for Amazon Music with the livestreamed performance of her Madrid concert on Saturday (Oct. 3).

As Amazon Music announced on Sunday (Oct. 4), Shakira’s performance is now the most-viewed livestream performed by a female artist on the platform so far. The Colombian superstar performed at Shakira Stadium in Madrid as part of a 12-date residency at the venue, and it evidently drew in a lot of online viewers, too. The show was livestreamed on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch.

Shakira, who is currently on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in support of her 2024 album of the same name, even brought out a special guest during the performance. Dua Lipa joined her onstage to perform an acoustic rendition of “Antología” from Shakira’s 1995 album, Pies Descalzos.

Dua Lipa later expressed her appreciation for Shakira on Instagram, writing in Spanish, “I felt that you, me, and the audience were one. Very grateful to take home such a beautiful memory!!!” Dua Lipa previously covered "Antología" in Spanish during the Bogotá stop on her Radical Optimism Tour.

Shakira had a temporary music venue built in Madrid’s Iberdrola music complex specifically for her concert residency. The residency kicked off last month on Sept. 18 and is scheduled to come to a close with its 12th and final show on Oct. 11.

Shop Shakira on Complex.

Related Stories

Split image. Left: Shakira performs in a colorful bodysuit. Right: Dua Lipa performs in a white lace outfit with a fur stole.
Music

Shakira Brings Dua Lipa Out in Madrid for a Live “Antología” Duet

The pop stars finally shared a stage on the eighth night of Shakira's Madrid concert residency.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
Ben Affleck Reveals His 'People' Tried to Set Him Up with Shakira After J-Lo Divorce
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Says He Had No Idea Shakira Was Floated as His Post-J.Lo Girlfriend

Ana Navarro pitched the Shakira match to Matt Damon, but Affleck says he never heard about the unlikely setup: 'I don’t get set up.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Split image. Shakira in a detailed bodysuit, Bad Bunny in a white outfit, and Karol G in a colorful ensemble, all performing on stage.
Music

Latin Music Clears $542 Million at Mid-Year as Vinyl Sales Explode

The RIAA's mid-year report shows for a 13th straight mid-year gain for the genre.

Alex Ocho7 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureWladimir Klitschko Alleges Pawn Shop Refuses to Return Hayden Panettiere's Jewelry
2
MusicKATSEYE's Daniela Breaks Silence on Manon at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Miss Her So Much'
3
MusicWill Smith’s Rap Beginnings With DJ Jazzy Jeff to Become Subject of Fictional ‘215’ Series
4
MusicDrake's Rep Denies He Fathered Keshia Chanté's Baby
5
MusicNBA YoungBoy Explains Social Media Hiatus: ‘I Became a Very Bad Person’
6
MusicDrake Reportedly Declined to Submit 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti' for 2027 Grammys

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App