Shakira Breaks Amazon Music Livestream Record With Madrid Show

Shakira just set a new record for Amazon Music with the livestreamed performance of her Madrid concert on Saturday (Oct. 3).

As Amazon Music announced on Sunday (Oct. 4), Shakira’s performance is now the most-viewed livestream performed by a female artist on the platform so far. The Colombian superstar performed at Shakira Stadium in Madrid as part of a 12-date residency at the venue, and it evidently drew in a lot of online viewers, too. The show was livestreamed on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch.

Shakira, who is currently on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in support of her 2024 album of the same name, even brought out a special guest during the performance. Dua Lipa joined her onstage to perform an acoustic rendition of “Antología” from Shakira’s 1995 album, Pies Descalzos.

Dua Lipa later expressed her appreciation for Shakira on Instagram, writing in Spanish, “I felt that you, me, and the audience were one. Very grateful to take home such a beautiful memory!!!” Dua Lipa previously covered "Antología" in Spanish during the Bogotá stop on her Radical Optimism Tour.