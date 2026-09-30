Latin Music Clears $542 Million at Mid-Year as Vinyl Sales Explode

Latin music is making big gains yet again, according to the RIAA.

The organization’s new mid-year US Latin Revenue Report, visible here, shows that the genre generated $542.2 million in U.S. wholesale recorded-music revenue in the first half of 2026, up 8.6% year over year.

Music Business Worldwide reported that Latin music outpaced the overall U.S. market, which grew 6.9% during the same period. Rolling Stone reported that Latin music accounted for 9.1% of U.S. recorded-music revenue, up from 8.8% at mid-year 2025.

According to RIAA figures, it was the category's 13th consecutive mid-year gain. Music Business Worldwide reported that full-year 2025 revenue reached $1.009 billion, up 4.2%.

Streaming accounted for 96% of Latin revenue. Paid subscriptions rose 12.4% to $308.4 million. Physical revenue more than tripled to $14 million, including $13.7 million from vinyl, up 245.8%; sync revenue rose 104.2% to $3.3 million.