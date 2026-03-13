Selena’s Sister Sues SHEIN Over Alleged Bootleg Merch

The family of late Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla-Pérez has filed a lawsuit against fast-fashion retailer SHEIN, alleging the company sold clothing featuring the singer’s image without authorization. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla claims the online retailer used the late artist’s likeness on multiple items of apparel sold through its website.

The lawsuit states that Selena’s image appeared on shirts and other merchandise despite the company never receiving permission from the family or their business entity.

Suzette and the family’s music company, Q-Productions, say they hold exclusive rights to the singer’s likeness and intellectual property. The complaint also alleges that representatives for Selena’s estate sent the retailer a cease-and-desist notice around August 1, 2025, requesting that the merchandise be removed. According to the filing, the items remained available for sale afterward, prompting the family to pursue legal action. The lawsuit asks the court to block further sales and award damages, including profits generated from the allegedly unauthorized products. The legal filing includes examples of clothing allegedly listed on the retailer’s website that feature Selena’s face. The family argues that such use violates their control over the artist’s brand, which is managed through Q-Productions. The case also reflects the family’s long-standing efforts to protect Selena’s image and trademarks. In recent years, her estate has pursued multiple legal challenges involving unauthorized commercial uses of the singer’s name or likeness.