Quando Rondo Reaches Plea Deal in Drug Conspiracy Case

Quando Rondo has reached a plea deal in his federal drug case.

Per WSAV3, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia announced it had reached a plea agreement with the 25-year-old Savannah rapper, real name Tyquian Bowman. He has yet to address the plea deal on social media. A court hearing has not yet been scheduled for the accepting of Rondo's plea, and the terms of the agreement have yet to be announced.

The agreement is over his arrest last year on federal drug charges, which included one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and one count to distribute controlled substances. The substances he was accused of intending to distribute included cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana. Authorities had accused him of engaging in these activities from January 2021 alongside two co-defendants.

Per Savannah Morning News, Quando Rondo's plea deal comes weeks after U.S. attorney Jill Steinberg requested the testimony of two special agents from the Svannah-Chatham Counter Narcotics Team and two Drug Enforcement Administration forensic chemists. In a 20-page notice, Steinberg wrote that she wanted to call the expert witnesses, who have experience dealing with criminal street gangs and drug empires.