Quando Rondo Arrested by FBI on Federal Drug Charges

Quando Rondo is currently in custody on federal drug charges.

ABC affiliate WJCL reports the Georgia rapper, real name Tyquian Bowman, was arrested by the FBI in Savannah around midnight on Saturday. Quando was pulled over at Burroughs Street and 37th Street and apprehended without incident. The 24-year-old was later booked at the Chatham County Detention Center.

The news arrives everal months after Quando Rondo was arrested in July and charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances law, one count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang, and one count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal.

Quando, who was one of 19 people listed in a multiple-page indictment that included 49 counts of drug charges, gang affiliation, and the illegal use of cell phones, has been accused of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act for his role as a manager of the local set of the Rollin' 60's Crips gang.

Later that month, Quando was granted $100,000 bail on the grounds that he surrender his passport, have no contact with his co-defendants, and refrain from carrying a firearm or possessing illegal drugs.

"The court finds it significant that defendant surrendered himself for arrest the day after he learned of the warrant for his arrest," Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes said at the time.