Quando Rondo Charged With DUI Amid Felony Drug and Gang Cases

Quando Rondo has been charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving less than two months after being arrested on federal drug charges.

As reported by ABC News, the 24-year-old rapper was arrested by authorities on Tuesday, February 6 in Savannah, Georgia. He was subsequently released on a $4,600 bond, but the two misdemeanor charges against him come as he's facing multiple felony drug and gang-related charges in the same state.

According to his attorney Jonah Pine, the DUI charges are related to an incident in July, 2023 when the rapper crashed into another vehicle. At the scene, he was treated by emergency responders with a drug typically used to treat opioid overdoses. Pine accused prosecutors of going the "extra mile to heap more nonsense onto Quando Rondo."

The crash happened shortly after Rondo was granted a $100,000 bond in his gang-related case. He was named alongside 18 other people in a 49-count indictment. He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia's controlled substances law, one count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang, and one count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal. Additionally, he was accused of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act for his alleged role as a manager of a set of the Rollin' 60's Crips gang.

He was arrested by the FBI in Savannah in December and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on federal drug charges. Amid his legal woes, he's only released one single, "Cash."