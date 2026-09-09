Jordan Brand has officially unveiled Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum’s latest signature basketball shoe. The unveiling of the Jordan Tatum 5 arrives ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season, with the Celtics season tipping off on Oct. 20 against the Detroit Pistons. This is Tatum’s fifth signature shoe with Michael Jordan’s namesake brand and is his newest model since returning from a grueling torn Achilles last year. “The 5s are special to me because this is like a new chapter in my life and my career, and this is [what] I’m starting the journey with,” Tatum said at a recent media event. The upcoming season will also be the first season he’s without his former teammate Jaylen Brown, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason.

“There’s always going to be noise around you, especially when people expect a lot from you. For me, success comes from blocking all of that out, trusting my work, and staying in control of what I can control,” Tatum said in a press release for his Jordan Tatum 5. “The Tatum 5 is built with that same mindset. It helps me slow the game down, play with confidence, and make every move with purpose. I’m not reacting to the moment; I’m owning it.” Ahead of the release in October, here’s everything you need to know about the Jordan Tatum 5. Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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What technology does the Jordan Tatum 5 use?

The Jordan Tatum 5 introduces a strap across the midfoot, which is the first time a strap is used for a Jordan Tatum sneaker. The new model also incorporates a 10 mm forefoot Air Zoom unit tucked within the midsole and a HART 2.0 rubber outsole. While not a technical feature, the Tatum 5 also has a nod to the Achilles injury Tatum is returning from. “Every Tatum 5, on the right side, there’s five lines across the heel to acknowledge the scar on my right heel,” he revealed.

Where is the Jordan Tatum 5 releasing?

The Jordan Tatum 5 will launch at Jordan.com and at select Jordan Brand stockists.

When will the Jordan Tatum 5 be available?

The Jordan Tatum 5 releases on Oct. 15, starting with the “Sunrise” colorway shown above. The sneaker will be available in full-family sizing.

How much does the Jordan Tatum 5 cost?

At the time of writing, the retail price for the Jordan Tatum 5 has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. The Tatum 4 retailed for $130, so the latest model is expected to fall around that price range.