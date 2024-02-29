Meek Mill has dropped new music after addressing allegations made involving him and Diddy.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia rapper got into a public spat with DJ Akademiks about the lawsuit that producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed against Diddy. It alleges sexual harassment as well as Diddy and a rapper having "engaged in sexual intercourse." Although Meek wasn't specifically referenced in the lawsuit, it mentioned "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

Now, the Dream Chasers Records founder has surprised listeners with a new EP, Heathenism. On the five-track, 16-minute pack are features from Fivio Foreign ("Whatever I Want") and Future ("Giving Chanel"). Heathenism also marks Meek's first solo effort since his 2022 mixtape Flamerz 5, and follows Too Good to Be True, his 2023 collaborative album with Rick Ross.

On X, Meek shared a Heathenism trailer, writing that "them corny ass internet campaign not strong enough to stop this haaa."