Meek Mill posted a series of messages on Wednesday amid accusations of his involvement in the latest lawsuit against Diddy.
Meek claimed "they" suspect hip-hop artists of being either snitches or gay, but it's unclear who "they" are in this situation outlined by the Philly native.
"They are powering this stuff even if it's fake!" he wrote. "The goal is to disrupt the hip hop community....I own this music that drop tomar play it!!!!!"
Meek has teased that he'll release a project titled Heathenism at midnight.
Meek mentioned that he will "expose who's behind trying to kill the black image of the most influential artist" before accusing "every black blog site" of making him "seem gay."
In a new sexual harassment and assault lawsuit against Diddy brought forth by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, there are two notable names that were redacted. One of those individuals is identified as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."
Speculation swirled around Meek because he is, in fact, a rapper from Philadelphia and dated Nicki for two years. Even though Meek checks off these two boxes, it still cannot be assumed that he is the redacted name.
DJ Akademiks ran with the assumption that Meek was the mystery person and the rapper took exception to the accusation.
"Akademiks didn't I tell you stop playing with my name…idk what ima do when I actually see you! It's gonna have a combination to it tho!" Meek responded.
As for sexuality, Meek tried to make it as abundantly clear as possible that he is heterosexual, saying, "One love to the gay people but that juicy p#%sy do it for meeeeee😁 I done ran red lights to get that feeling yall weird on here like devils lol."
He also said he's going to figure out who's "doing these type campaigns."
"When I find out we gone take em to war for trying to stop my family wealth! Something never seen b4 will happen in the industry even if I gotta risk my life for it! I’m the average move him out the way type thing!" Meek tweeted.