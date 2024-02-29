Meek Mill posted a series of messages on Wednesday amid accusations of his involvement in the latest lawsuit against Diddy.

Meek claimed "they" suspect hip-hop artists of being either snitches or gay, but it's unclear who "they" are in this situation outlined by the Philly native.

"They are powering this stuff even if it's fake!" he wrote. "The goal is to disrupt the hip hop community....I own this music that drop tomar play it!!!!!"

Meek has teased that he'll release a project titled Heathenism at midnight.