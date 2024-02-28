Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks Trade Insults Over Sexuality Speculation Sparked by Diddy Lawsuit

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks are in the middle of a war of words over a new undefined lawsuit that Diddy has been hit.

On Wednesday, the Dream Chasers boss took to X, formerly Twitter, to rip Akademiks a new one for suggesting his name was redacted in the lawsuit Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed against Diddy, which mentions a host of other parties including Justin Combs, Yung Miami, Lucian Grainge, Cuba Gooding Jr., Stevie J, and more.

It all kicked off after Meek took issue with a clip of Akademiks reading from said lawsuit. It's important to note that Meek's name is not viewable in the lawsuit but many are speculating that a redacted name featured in it is referring to the Philly rapper. If the redacted name is Meek's, it's also important to note that the person is not accused of a crime in the suit.

"Wait. What the fuck… 'Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper…' that’s redacted… 'He’s a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.'” AK said, reading from the 73-page lawsuit, which you can view here.

He continued, “Yo Meek, we were playing around with that Michael Rubin shit but if you don’t… N**ga, you been tweeting about everything on planet Earth. If you don’t get a Twitter rant saying you about to get Lil Rod killed, you bout to shoot up his block, blow up his momma’s house… This n**ga saying you and Diddy were fornicating! What the fuck? Meeeeek!?