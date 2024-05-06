Cam’ron and Mase Give Kendrick the Lead in Drake Beef, Says Drake Seems 'Tired'

Cam'ron and Mase have changed their tune on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef after the latest series of diss tracks that arrived over the weekend.

"I think that battle was crazy," Mase said after he and Cam were asked how their weekend went at the top of the latest episode of It Is What It Is, as seen above. "It was crazy, definite," Cam replied. "You know what I realize about shit? Is that, n****s is so hot that like, whatever n****s say about the battle, n****s care what we say about the battle. I'm going to say what I want to say about the battle! ... Y'all n****s be tagging me like I'm in the battle."

Mase said that a rap battle is "like a fight," and as such, one opponent could be winning one round and losing the next.

"We didn't put money up at the beginning of the battle," Cam added. "So who do you think won?" Mase asked. "Right now, man, I'm gonna be honest... Kendrick," said Cam. "I don't like what Drake dropped last night, because... It wasn't bad, but I don't like the way it ended. He seemed like he [was] like, 'This the last one I'm doing.' You can't end it when you just want to end it. He like, 'Yo man, I'm tired of doing this.'"

Kendrick and Drake's beef kicked into overtime last week when the former hit the latter with the back-to-back punch of "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA" just days apart. Following the release of "Euphoria," Cam and Mase suggested that Drake was currently "winning" the feud. But the rapid escalation in the days that followed has clearly changed their tune. Drake responded to "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA" the same day as the latter of the two, which was followed by another diss from Kendrick, "Meet the Grahams," less than an hour later. The following day, Kendrick dropped the explosive "Not Like Us," and Drake came back again with "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday, May 5.

"You shouldn't have ended it like that," said Cam of "The Heart Part 6," which has an implication of finality to it from Drake. "That's just my opinion right now, not saying Drake ain't my bro or nothing, but I don't like the way he ended it if that's the end for him. So I'm going to go with Kendrick right now."

Mase agreed with Cam's take on the latest developments of the battle, praising "Not Like Us" in particular. "I'm going with Kendrick as well," he said. "It seemed like, whatever he started out doing, he picked up the speed, and really did what he was supposed to do. I thought the record that he did, the last one that he did, was the one I thought he should have done a little bit earlier."

"'Not Like Us,' that was crazy... When I heard that I was like, 'Oh yeah, it's going to be tough,'" Mase said. "That was the one I was expecting."

Cam said that when "Family Matters" dropped, he heard it in the club "like ten times back to back," while "Meet the Grahams" isn't really club material. "When Kendrick came with an upbeat one, they played that in the club like ten times in a row," Cam said. "The one Drake just dropped, it was kind of slow. It seemed like he don't want to do it no more, pause, and I just don't like the way it ended. Like you said Murder, we'll see, to be continued. But it don't seem like Drake want to battle no more."

After the arrival of "Euphoria," Cam and Mase chimed in on the beef during an episode of It Is What It Is last week. "Drake is definitely winning from a MC standpoint," Mase said before things got serious on Friday, May 3 onwards. "It took a while for us to get the record from Kendrick, and when you wait a while it’s gotta be out of this world. I think if Kendrick dropped this record right after [Drake dropped "Push Ups"], it would have been crazy. If it was immediate then it would have been crazy but we waited a while to get this."

Cam agreed and said Drake was "winning" at the time, and that Kendrick's "Euphoria" didn't "move" him. Looks like opinions can always change.