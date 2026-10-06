Music

Justin Timberlake Wants Forgiveness for Beatboxing So Much: 'Too Many Boots, Too Many Cats'

While he wanted to apologize, he also cautioned fans that he can't promise he won't do it again.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake wants to repent for his past sins of beatboxing a little too frequently, but he can’t promise he won’t do it again.

A recently shared Instagram Reel from creator Hannah Young featured her reminiscing about the singer-songwriter’s proclivity to bust out the beatboxing, whether the song benefitted from it or not.

“We don’t talk about Justin Timberlake beatboxing enough,” Young said in the video, which went viral. “Because there was a moment in time where that man would be in the middle of a song and just boots and cats and boots and cats.”

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Young joked that “nobody questioned it,” or told him that they could just add more percussion to the song.

“And we liked it,” she said. “That’s what I need us to sit with.”

In a comment shared on the post, Timberlake suggested that he would also frequently look back on that period of his career.

“I often look back on that time as well,” he wrote. “I still haven’t come up with any answers. I don’t know how to apologize enough for whatever those ambitions were. Too many boots. Too many cats. I hope you can forgive me. Also, I can’t promise I won’t do it again. God help us all.”

Timberlake’s first post-NSYNC material arrived in 2002 with his debut solo album, Justified. The project was produced by the Neptunes, Timbaland, Scott Storch, and Brian McKnight, among others. It featured a number of hit tracks, including “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body,” and lots of beatboxing.

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