Gucci Mane is launching another new record label, So Icy Millionaires, and he's ready to sign his first two artists to the imprint.

The Atlanta rapper, who previously signed artists to his label 1017, shared a video on Instagram announcing his plans to invest in rising talent. He showed off several stacks of cash, counting up ten bundles of $100,000 to reveal that he's willing to sign two new artists for one million.

"That’s what I’m willing to invest in my next superstar ’cause I’m starting a whole new label. Fresh! So Icy Millionaires," he said to the camera. "So who you wanna join my new label, ’cause I’m looking for my next male superstar.” The camera then moved to show his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir counting up the same amount of money, revealing that Guwop wants to sign a female artist to the label for the same amount.

"Who wanna join So Icy Millionaires?" he asked. "Hit my DM right now."