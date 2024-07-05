Chris Bosh Almost Appeared on Dreamville’s ‘Revenge of the Dreamers 3’

Chris Bosh is a two-time NBA champion and hall-of-famer. But did you know he’s also a rap producer—one who’s witnessed one of the great hip-hop moments of the last decade?

July 5 is the five-year anniversary of J. Cole and Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers 3 album. That was the era where Cole famously held a rap camp in Atlanta, and invited more than 300 artists and producers to work on the album. Chris Bosh was among the distinguished guests. After his NBA career was cut short due to medical reasons in 2016, Bosh dove into music and discovered his passion for beat-making.

He landed a placement on Gucci Mane’s “Miss My Woe” featuring Rico Love in 2017. The track has a smooth snare arrangement that compliments Gucci’s melodic rapping. In a 2020 interview with Shannon Sharpe, Bosh talked about how the song came about. “Rico [Love] is a good friend of mine.”We were just hanging out and I played some music for him. He wrote to it and it ended up getting on Gucci’s album, Mr. Davis…That was kind of the hook for me.”

Bosh was a fan of Cole’s music and had developed a relationship with the rapper. A year after he landed his Gucci placement, Dreamville started their Revenge rollout with Instagram invitations being sent to different artists and producers. Bosh tells Complex that his wife, Adrienne Williams-Bosh, encouraged him to reach out to Cole to be a part of the experience.

Cole said yes.

“When I came in [to the rap camp], [Cole] was one of the first people I saw, but there were hundreds of people there,” Bosh tells Complex. “Cole said, ‘Good to see you, glad you’re here. Go for it.’ And then walked off. I never really considered that I would be dropped in here with 100 producers, 200 rappers, 50 singers. I had to get in where I fit in. I was a little nervous because I didn’t really expect it.”