Enchanting, Texas Rapper Formerly Signed to Gucci Mane’s New 1017 Label, Dead at 26

Enchanting has passed away. She was 26 years old.
The circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. Gucci Mane confirmed her death on Tuesday via Instagram. The Fort Worth, Texas artist was previously signed to La Flare’s The New 1017 label.
“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady, a true star,” he wrote. “We gone all miss you, Chant.”
Enchanting’s sister, Kayy Jayy, revealed on Tuesday on Facebook that the rapper was in the intensive care unit after it was reported that Enchanting had died.
“I am not a celebrity. I will curse you smooth [the fuck] out! Like I said, stop posting false information. Y’all don’t know shit about shit. Hell, most of you [motherfuckers] don’t even know her real name to even start collecting info! Sit back and wait just like we (the family) are! As of now, she’s in ICU. She’s fighting, and she’s fighting hard! Don’t give up on her just yet!”
K. Shiday, who rapped with Enchanting as So Icy Girlz, also confirmed her death.
Enchanting signed to the New 1017 in 2020 and left after releasing 2022’s No Luv. A year later, she released the project’s deluxe version, Luv Scarred / No Luv with 17 new tracks, including features from Baby Tate and Jacquees. She also contributed to Rap Shit's Season 2 soundtrack in 2023.