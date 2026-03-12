Gene Simmons Confirms Wild Adam Sandler Tongue Kiss Story: 'I Wanted to Turn Adam Into My B*tch'

When Simmons was asked about the story in a recent interview with actor Adam Lupis, he confirmed that it actually happened when he attended a charity event hosted by Sandler some years back.

In an appearance on Conan in 2019 , Sandler revealed the KISS frontman got so close to him while doing his famous tongue move that he was practically licking him.

"That’s true," Simmons said. "Adam was holding a kind of charity event, and he had everybody… and there was a band onstage. He asked me to get up and do a song or two, and of course, Adam’s in there because he’s a real rock fan jumping up and down. Somebody was taking a photo of us, [and] of course, I wanted to turn Adam into my bitch. So I stuck my tongue almost down his throat."

When Sandler recounted the story on Conan, he said it was at one of his Christmas parties. "We’re on stage playing a KISS tune, [and Simmons] pulls out the tongue. The tongue comes out, seven-incher," Sandler laughed. "[He] starts coming at the Sandman with the tongue, and I’m like, playing along, and then I’m like, 'Oh man, he’s getting real close.' … Came at the Sandman, big tongue right to me. I think he gave me a couple of licks. I took it like a man."

This isn’t the first time that Simmons has made the news as of late, as he decided to share his thoughts on celebrities, specifically Ben Stiller and Mark Ruffalo, discussing politics in an interview with TMZ.

"Everybody in the world should listen to what actors and comedians say, because they're so qualified," Simmons sarcastically said. "Basically, shut the fuck up. Do your art and shut up. Nobody’s interested in their opinions. That includes me, who I vote for, who I like. Who the fuck do you think you are?"