Music

Gene Simmons Confirms Wild Adam Sandler Tongue Kiss Story: 'I Wanted to Turn Adam Into My B*tch'

The KISS frontman has recalled almost sticking his tongue down the actor's throat.

(L-R) Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Gene Simmons has confirmed that he once almost kissed Adam Sandler at a party hosted by the comedian.

In an appearance on Conan in 2019, Sandler revealed the KISS frontman got so close to him while doing his famous tongue move that he was practically licking him.

When Simmons was asked about the story in a recent interview with actor Adam Lupis, he confirmed that it actually happened when he attended a charity event hosted by Sandler some years back.

"That’s true," Simmons said. "Adam was holding a kind of charity event, and he had everybody… and there was a band onstage. He asked me to get up and do a song or two, and of course, Adam’s in there because he’s a real rock fan jumping up and down. Somebody was taking a photo of us, [and] of course, I wanted to turn Adam into my bitch. So I stuck my tongue almost down his throat."

When Sandler recounted the story on Conan, he said it was at one of his Christmas parties. "We’re on stage playing a KISS tune, [and Simmons] pulls out the tongue. The tongue comes out, seven-incher," Sandler laughed. "[He] starts coming at the Sandman with the tongue, and I’m like, playing along, and then I’m like, 'Oh man, he’s getting real close.' … Came at the Sandman, big tongue right to me. I think he gave me a couple of licks. I took it like a man."

This isn’t the first time that Simmons has made the news as of late, as he decided to share his thoughts on celebrities, specifically Ben Stiller and Mark Ruffalo, discussing politics in an interview with TMZ.

"Everybody in the world should listen to what actors and comedians say, because they're so qualified," Simmons sarcastically said. "Basically, shut the fuck up. Do your art and shut up. Nobody’s interested in their opinions. That includes me, who I vote for, who I like. Who the fuck do you think you are?"

Related Stories

Adam Sandler with a beard in a suit speaks at a podium with microphones.
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Hilariously Imagines What Life Would Be Like if He Never Made It as Successful Actor

The actor and comedian imagined what his life after college would've been like if acting never worked out.

Alex Ocho257 days ago
Ariana Grande.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Reveals She 'Begged' to Audition for 'Wicked'

"I didn't know if they would've even considered seeing me for it," the singer told Adam Sandler in a new interview.

Jaelani Turner-Williams287 days ago
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan smiling at 'Sinners' event
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes Nominees: 'Sinners,' 'Marty Supreme,' and More

Winners will be announced in January.

Trace William Cowen285 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas
2
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
3
Pop Culture'I Am Legend 2' Screenwriter Reveals That the Movie Is Facing a 'Series Of Obstacles'
4
BetsThe 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App