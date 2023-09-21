Megan appeated to address the lyrics in a series of tweets shortly after the album dropped last year. “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N****s!” Megan tweeted. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

In a follow-up tweet, she suggested people should look at the facts related to the case. A medical report from April last year showed that Megan still had bullet fragments in her feet from the incident. Lanez allegedly also offered her $1 million in hush money. “Remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N**** that SHOT A FEMALE," she wrote. "This did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot... [Artists] gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name.”

To make matters even more complicated, Megan Thee Stallion is listed as a co-writer on the Her Loss track "Rich Flex," on which 21 Savage interpolated her 2020 track "Savage."

Tory Lanez, meanwhile, has been sentenced to ten years in prison in connection with the shooting. He was recently transferred to state prison.

Drake, for what it's worth, appears to be a huge fan of Houston. During one of his shows in the city, he suggested that he's going to buy a house in the city because he's such a fan. "I'm excited I get to share this on night two," Drake said. "I had to make it official first, but I been looking, for a long time, trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live where I belong outside of Toronto. ... I finally, finally, after all these years, found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y'all will be seeing me around."