Drake Says He's Going to Live in Houston After Finding a House: ‘Y'all Will Be Seeing Me Around’

Drake has announced he's moving to Houston, Texas, after finally finding a suitable home for him to live in.

During the second night of his It's All a Blur Tour stop in H-Town, Drizzy revealed that he'd be living in the city he considers his second home, and fans in attendance could barely keep their excitement.

According to the 36-year-old, he had been searching for a home in Houston for quite some time, and he finally landed on the right spot.

"I'm excited I get to share this on night two," Drake said as he walked around the stage. "I had to make it official first, but I been looking, for a long time, trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live where I belong outside of Toronto."