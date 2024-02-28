Drake Shares Sweet Message From Mom: 'I'm So Proud of Him'

Drake has shared an Instagram post showing how his mother might be his biggest fan.
In an Instagram carousel post, Drake shared a photo of his mom Sandra "Sandi" Graham at one of his concerts. Her phone is open in the photo, showing she was sending a text message to someone explaining how proud she is. "I always cry when I come to his concerts," she wrote in the message. "I'm so proud of him."
In the caption, Drake added, "Posting this as a forever core memory."
Graham, 64, has always been very supportive of Drake's career. He's made sure to share the love back just as much, too. In 2022, he honored his mother with a face tattoo of her initials under his left eye. Last year, meanwhile, he performed an emotional tribute to her during one of the New York City stops of his It's All A Blur tour.
In less wholesome Drake messages, the rapper publicly called for the release of Tory Lanez ten-year this week following his ten year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Alongside a picture of Lanez, he wrote, "3 you."
Drizzy has shown support for Lanez throughout the case in the past, liking Lanez's Instagram statement after the sentencing and sparking speculation over his dodgy lyrics on the song "Circo Loco." More recently, Megan appeared to hit back with her fiery track "Hiss," which also gravely upset Drake's close collaborator Nicki Minaj.