Drake Shares Sweet Message From Mom: 'I'm So Proud of Him'

Drake has shared an Instagram post showing how his mother might be his biggest fan.

In an Instagram carousel post, Drake shared a photo of his mom Sandra "Sandi" Graham at one of his concerts. Her phone is open in the photo, showing she was sending a text message to someone explaining how proud she is. "I always cry when I come to his concerts," she wrote in the message. "I'm so proud of him."

In the caption, Drake added, "Posting this as a forever core memory."