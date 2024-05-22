Cassie's Former Makeup Artist Says She Saw Her 'Badly Bruised' After Alleged Fight With Diddy

A makeup artist who worked for Diddy and Cassie has alleged that she saw her "badly bruised" after the former couple got into an alleged fight.

In an interview with Extra, makeup artist Mylah Morales recalled seeing Cassie with signs of abuse during Grammy Weekend at the Beverly Hills Hotel over a decade ago. "We were always scared of Puff. He's a powerful person and we don't know what would happen to us if we spoke out," said Morales. Asked whether she knew about the physical abuse Cassied suffered during her relationship with Diddy, she replied, "I did not know... but I witnessed it."

When asked about the specific incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel, she hesitated because the memory of it was "triggering" to her. "All I witnessed was him walking into the room and saying, ‘Where the f**k is she?’ and I didn't know what was going on," she said. "I was like, ‘I just woke up from a slumber,’ and next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just shit... I don't want to go back and think about."

She said that she never directly saw Diddy get physically violent with Cassie, but she did hear and see signs.

"I did not know what was going on… all I can think of was to get her out of there," she said. "She was bruised. I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye… All I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days. I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn't bring her to the hospital. We didn't know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call?"

Morales admitted that she's "scared" talking about the experience now. "Cassie definitely had a black eye for sure. Her lip was swollen. She had bruises on her body. She looked really bad," she continued. "She was advised to go to the ER to rule out major head trauma, but she was too scared. She was just scared and deflated. It was really sad."