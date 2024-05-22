Cassie's Former Makeup Artist Says She Saw Her 'Badly Bruised' After Alleged Fight With Diddy

A makeup artist who worked for Diddy and Cassie has alleged that she saw her "badly bruised" after the former couple got into an alleged fight.
In an interview with Extra, makeup artist Mylah Morales recalled seeing Cassie with signs of abuse during Grammy Weekend at the Beverly Hills Hotel over a decade ago. "We were always scared of Puff. He's a powerful person and we don't know what would happen to us if we spoke out," said Morales. Asked whether she knew about the physical abuse Cassied suffered during her relationship with Diddy, she replied, "I did not know... but I witnessed it."
When asked about the specific incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel, she hesitated because the memory of it was "triggering" to her. "All I witnessed was him walking into the room and saying, ‘Where the f**k is she?’ and I didn't know what was going on," she said. "I was like, ‘I just woke up from a slumber,’ and next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just shit... I don't want to go back and think about."
She said that she never directly saw Diddy get physically violent with Cassie, but she did hear and see signs.
"I did not know what was going on… all I can think of was to get her out of there," she said. "She was bruised. I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye… All I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days. I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn't bring her to the hospital. We didn't know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call?"
Morales admitted that she's "scared" talking about the experience now. "Cassie definitely had a black eye for sure. Her lip was swollen. She had bruises on her body. She looked really bad," she continued. "She was advised to go to the ER to rule out major head trauma, but she was too scared. She was just scared and deflated. It was really sad."
Morales said that Cassie never opened up to her about the physical abuse, and she didn't want to invade her privacy by bringing it up. If she's asked to cooperate with law enforcement, though, she said she will "of course" speak with authorities.
Earlier this month, disturbing surveillance footage showed Diddy violently grabbing Cassie and throwing her to the ground at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City in 2016. During the clip, he kicked her as she lay on the ground and dragged her across the floor. The hotel where the footage was taken from is no longer in operation but was mentioned in Cassie's 2023 lawsuit, in which she alleged Diddy paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage.
In the lawsuit, Cassie accused Diddy of years of abuse and rape. He settled the day after it was filed, but said the decision to settle was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing." He later issued an apology after the surveillance footage surfaced online.
"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now," he said. "I went and I sought out professional help and I had to go into therapy. We're going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."
Morales believes that Diddy's apology is just damage control and not a true apology. "Just a PR stunt. That's ridiculous, he didn't even mention her name," she said. "And if he was apologetic about it, he would mention her name, but he didn't. and that's what I don't understand. and I just feel like he, he's a great, Talented Mr. Ripley."
It was recently reported that neither party can publicly mention each other's name per the conditions of the settlement of the lawsuit.