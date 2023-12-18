Cam'ron Details Nia Long Encounter, Addresses Speculation LeBron James Was Responsible

On the latest episode of It Is What It Is, Cam'ron detailed his encounter with Nia Long and addressed speculation LeBron James was responsible for their meeting.

At the start of the episode, Mase immediately told his co-host that he's "on fire on the internet" following his run-in with Long. "I don't ask for any of this, man," Cam said with a laugh. "How did it go, man?" Mase asked, without naming Long directly.

"How did what go? I don't know what you talking about exactly," Cam replied, to which Mase asked if he "got it," possibly referring to her phone number. "Don't mess that one up," Mase laughed.

"People are doing exactly what you're saying. 'Yo Cam, don't fumble this.' Look, I met Ni-Amore, she was very cool," Cam explained. "She says, 'You're funny, you're hilarious. I said, 'Yo, but you know I...' I said, 'Did you see my DM? But you didn't open it.' She said, 'I seen it.'" He asked her what she thought about the DM, which he sent last year following her break-up with Ime Udoka, and she told him that his DM was "fly."

"I said, 'Aight,'" he continued. "That's it, people. We took a couple pictures."

Earlier this month, LeBron James got into it on the court with Udoka, who allegedly cheated on Long. They exchanged words and were given technical fouls as a result.

Mase suggested that "the streets is saying" LeBron set up Long's meeting with Cam to antagomize Udoka.

"The streets is saying they invited Nia to the party and ... invited you to get back at Udoka," Mase said. "Oh, n****s used me," Cam laughed. "Sniper on another level, okay. ... If that's the case, thank you. If there's any truth to it, thank you, I appreciate it. But, I see a lot of, 'Don't fumble...' Look, I'm not with Nia Long. I met her, she did not give me a number. I actually gave her my number, but she didn't give me hers. We have not spoke, we took a couple pictures."

Mase said it was "different" for Cam to give a woman his number, which he agreed with. "It is, it is, but she's a different type of female, you know?" he replied. They later laughed over a clip of Mase saying his "childhood crush" was Nia Long.

"Hopefully she reaches out, if she doesn't it was just a pleasure, good enough meeting her and that's it man," Cam concluded. "Y'all people are crazy."

Mase said he shouldn't be worried about people talking about the situation, but he should potentially be worried about Ime Udoka. "That's the last thing I'm worried about," Cam added. "I'll pull up courtside."

Long recently met Cam at Rich Paul's birthday party in West Hollywood, which certainly means there could be some truth to speculation that LeBron James might be responsible for inviting Long.

Following LeBron and Udoka's on-court spat, Cam revealed he sent her a lengthy DM following their split. He later shared the DM, in which he suggested he "broke the charts with that rizz."