Cam'ron Finally Meets Nia Long at Rich Paul's 42nd Birthday Party

Earlier this month, the Dipset leader revealed that he sent an Instagram DM to Long last year after her split with Udoka that was left on delivered. According to Cam, he felt like his "rizz" was on point and was good enough to get a response.

The message itself read, "Hey stink. I Was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold. You shouldn't be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You're bigger and better then that. You're a queen, and by the way l'm a king."

Cam continued in the message, "Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine for as a couple. (Une Vie a Vivre) that means 'we have one life to live' pardon my French lol. As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching 'the best man' I was inspired to reach out, because that's what I am the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amour or should I say 'Ni-amour.' I leave you with this 'the most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely technical.' Until the next time the sun rises and moon."

Long was engaged to Udoka engaged from 2015 to 2022, and the former couple share a son, Kez, 11, while Long's eldest son, Massai Dorsey II, is from a previous engagement.