Boosie Badazz Asks for Help Locating Ankle Monitor He Claims 'Slipped Off,' Offers $5,000 Reward

Boosie Badazz once again needs help finding something that belongs to him and this time it's the charger for his ankle monitor.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Boosie offered a reward for anyone who could help locate his ankle monitor charger. He claims it "slipped off" at some point during his journey from Atlanta to Los Angeles International Airport.

"I WAS ON DELTA FLIGHT 0501 SEAT 8c COMING FROM ATLANTA TO LA N MY ANKLE MONITOR CHARGER SLIPPED OFF MY LEG it’s EITHER N ATLANTA AIRPORT R LAX ‼️" he wrote in a tweet. "CAN U PLEASE BRING IT BACK TO ME 5k CASH Reward 💯im not trying to get n trouble smh SEND YOUR CONTACT N PICS OF THE CHARGER TO MY EMAIL Boosiebadazzbookings225@gmail.com."