Boosie Badazz Offers $10,000 Reward for Anyone Who Finds His Lost All-White Diamond Chain

Boosie Badazz has a $10,000 reward for anyone who returns a chain that he's missing.

On Thursday, Boosie took to his Instagram Story with the offer after he had lost the chain somewhere on the road. According to the 40-year-old, there's a reward between between $5,000 and $10,000 for anyone who finds it.

"Aye I just lost my muthafuckin'—my all-white diamond chain," he began. "I got $5-10,000 whoever bring me my chain back. I just had it on when I did the drop [I posted earlier]. I went in the hotel and worked out. I had it on when I went to my room. My chain is gone, bro."

He continued: "I don't know if it done came off my neck when I was walking upstairs or something but whoever get me my chain, I got the money on me right now. I'm a pay you $5-10,000 for my chain. I'm a pay you $5-10,000 you bring me my chain. I got the money. I'm a pay you right now."