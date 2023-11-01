After losing one of his diamond chains earlier in October, Boosie Badazz is once again offering a reward for anyone who can help return another diamond chain.
As seen in a video included in the post below, originally shared to his Instagram Stories, the Baton Rouge rapper attended a recent Atlanta Hawks game with the now-missing chain. While enjoying a Missy Elliott track, he appeared to lose one of his chains as it slipped off of him while he was dancing.
In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, "My chain came off at the game cash reward who ever give it back to me." The tweet also included his phone number, which is maybe why deleted it.
If this feels like déjà vu, that's because Boosie lost an all-white diamond chain earlier in October, too. The 40-year-old artist offered a reward between $5,000 and $10,000 to anyone who could help find the chain, which he said he lost somewhere on a road.
"Aye I just lost my muthafuckin'—my all-white diamond chain," he said in a video addressing the first lost chain. "I got $5-10,000 whoever bring me my chain back. I just had it on when I did the drop [I posted earlier]. I went in the hotel and worked out. I had it on when I went to my room. My chain is gone, bro."
He continued: "I don't know if it done came off my neck when I was walking upstairs or something but whoever get me my chain, I got the money on me right now. I'm a pay you $5-10,000 for my chain. I'm a pay you $5-10,000 you bring me my chain. I got the money. I'm a pay you right now."