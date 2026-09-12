Music

18-Year-Old Teen Indicted for 2025 Murder of Project Pat's Son

18-year-old Jermiesia Franklin was only 16 at the time of the crime.

Project Pat
(Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

An 18-year-old has been indicted in the shooting death of Memphis rap legend Project Pat’s son.

Local Memphis reports that Jermiesia Franklin is currently facing two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and tampering with or fabricating evidence for allegedly taking Patrick Houston Jr.’s cell phone after the murder.

Franklin, who was only 16 years old at the time of the shooting, is currently being held on a $5 million bond at the Shelby County Jail.

Franklin also faces separate charges for attempted second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony from an unrelated incident in Sept. 2024.

19-year-old Talia Jones was also arrested for her alleged involvement in Houston Jr.’s death and is currently facing aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence charges. Police allege that while Jones assisted with the murder, Franklin was the actual shooter.

Both Franklin and Jones are set to report to court on Sept. 16. Their joint trial is currently set for Sept. 21.

On Jan. 10, 2025, Memphis police officers discovered Houston Jr. shot to death after responding to a call about a shooting. He was only 21 years old.

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