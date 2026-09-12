18-Year-Old Teen Indicted for 2025 Murder of Project Pat's Son

An 18-year-old has been indicted in the shooting death of Memphis rap legend Project Pat’s son.

Local Memphis reports that Jermiesia Franklin is currently facing two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and tampering with or fabricating evidence for allegedly taking Patrick Houston Jr.’s cell phone after the murder.

Franklin, who was only 16 years old at the time of the shooting, is currently being held on a $5 million bond at the Shelby County Jail.

Franklin also faces separate charges for attempted second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony from an unrelated incident in Sept. 2024.

19-year-old Talia Jones was also arrested for her alleged involvement in Houston Jr.’s death and is currently facing aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence charges. Police allege that while Jones assisted with the murder, Franklin was the actual shooter.