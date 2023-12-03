Billie Eilish Thought Everyone Knew She Was Attracted to Women: "Wasn't It Obvious?"

In Variety's cover story, Eilish reflected on her attraction to women. She stated, "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real."

She continued, "I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

Eilish also explained how she never felt like a woman. According to Eilish, she had to convince herself that she's feminine.

"I've never felt like a woman, to be honest with you," Eilish told Variety. "I've never felt desirable. I've never felt feminine."

The 21-year-old added, "I have to convince myself that I'm, like, a pretty girl. I identify as 'she/her' and things like that, but I've never really felt like a girl."