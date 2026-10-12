Taylor Swift Surpasses Massive Milestone Over the Weekend

Swift just passed another major chart milestone. The pop superstar has now spent 100 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 across all her albums, extending her record among solo artists and putting the all-time mark within reach, according to Billboard .

The Kansas City Chiefs had a bye week last weekend, so Taylor Swift wasn't seen in a stadium cheering for her husband, Travis Kelce, but she had other reasons to celebrate.

Swift hit the milestone as The Life of a Showgirl held on to the top spot for a second consecutive week. The album's extended edition, titled The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, added four new tracks, helping keep it at No. 1. Billboard counts the original album and its expanded edition together, bringing the set to 14 weeks atop the chart.

Swift is way ahead of other solo acts, too. According to Billboard, Elvis Presley is the closest competitor, with 67 weeks at No. 1, while Garth Brooks ranks second among living solo artists with 52 weeks.

Swift still has one bigger record to try to notch, though. The Beatles hold the all-time record among all artists, with 132 collective weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. So, she's quite a ways from that goal, not that it can't happen. Given Swift's recent chart success, another two or three original album releases could be enough to put her ahead of the legendary band.

The Beatles also made their way into this week's top 10. Their 1965 album Rubber Soul reentered the chart at No. 4 following a reissue campaign featuring a boxed set and remastered editions of the original record. It's the album's first top 10 appearance since April 1966, although it last appeared on the overall Billboard 200 in January 2016.

Swift may be known for her love of 13, but reaching 100 weeks at No. 1 is a milestone worth celebrating in its own right, and she can't be mad about getting there.