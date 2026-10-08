Taylor Swift Just Made History With 'Patient Zero'

Taylor Swift is having a blockbuster year, between getting married to Travis Kelce and releasing a new edition of her The Life of a Showgirl album, dubbed The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore Deluxe Edition, with four new songs.

Now, she has even more reason to celebrate. According to Billboard, Swift has officially notched her 12th No. 1 on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart with the new single "Patient Zero," which sits at No. 1 on the Oct. 10-dated chart.

"In the week ending Oct. 1, the song, one of four bonus tracks released Sept. 25 from her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, earned 34.5 million chart-eligible streams in the United States, according to Luminate," the publication explains.

It doesn't stop there. That single-week sum, per the outlet, is the largest since two Drake songs, "Janice STFU" and "Ran to Atlanta," notched more on the May 30 Billboard charts in their first week out.

"Patient Zero" is Swift's second new No. 1 song on the Streaming Songs chart in 2026 and third overall. "The Fate of Ophelia," which was No. 1 for seven weeks in 2025, went back to No. 1 in January for a single week. Another one of her songs, "I Knew It, I Knew You," hit No. 1 for one week in June.