Music

Taylor Swift Just Made History With 'Patient Zero'

Taylor Swift is back with yet another record in her lengthy career.

Taylor Swift posing on a red carpet, wearing a black dress with a glittering background.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is having a blockbuster year, between getting married to Travis Kelce and releasing a new edition of her The Life of a Showgirl album, dubbed The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore Deluxe Edition, with four new songs.

Now, she has even more reason to celebrate. According to Billboard, Swift has officially notched her 12th No. 1 on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart with the new single "Patient Zero," which sits at No. 1 on the Oct. 10-dated chart.

"In the week ending Oct. 1, the song, one of four bonus tracks released Sept. 25 from her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, earned 34.5 million chart-eligible streams in the United States, according to Luminate," the publication explains.

It doesn't stop there. That single-week sum, per the outlet, is the largest since two Drake songs, "Janice STFU" and "Ran to Atlanta," notched more on the May 30 Billboard charts in their first week out.

"Patient Zero" is Swift's second new No. 1 song on the Streaming Songs chart in 2026 and third overall. "The Fate of Ophelia," which was No. 1 for seven weeks in 2025, went back to No. 1 in January for a single week. Another one of her songs, "I Knew It, I Knew You," hit No. 1 for one week in June.

Swift is also one of only two acts to have more than 10 No. 1s, according to Billboard, the other being Drake.

At the same time, Billboard reports that "Patient Zero" has opened at No. 1 on the multimetric Billboard Hot 100. The debut gives Taylor Swift her 16th song to reach the top of the chart, adding another No. 1 to an already long run of chart success.

The new single isn't the only Swift release sitting at the top of the Billboard charts this week. The Life of a Showgirl has also reclaimed the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200. The album's return to the summit was previously reported by Billboard, giving Swift the top spot on both of Billboard's major weekly charts at the same time.

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