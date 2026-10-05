Taylor Swift Gets Good News After 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore' Reissue

The album now has 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, while Tinashe earned her first top-10 album with Popstar at No. 6 and Kenny Chesney scored his 17th top-10 release with Silver Sands Marina at No. 7.

The Encore moved 173,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., up 619% week over week, with streaming—largely driven by “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon”—accounting for about 78%.

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl jumped from No. 21 to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after she reissued the album with four previously unreleased songs.

Taylor Swift is starting off the month with some good news in the form of chart numbers. The singer's The Life of a Showgirl is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a 13th nonconsecutive week, going from No. 21 to No. 1 on the Oct. 10-dated chart released by the outlet. Swift, of course, reissued the original album with four previously unreleased songs on Sept. 25, and that's what bumped it back up to the top spot on the chart. The original album entered the chart at No. 1 on Oct. 18, 2025, and the last time it was No. 1 was on the Jan. 10, 2026-dated chart.

The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore features a handful of new songs that are already getting serious fanfare and high streaming numbers: "Patient Zero," "Cleveland!," "Pink Clouding" and "Babylon." According to Luminate research, per Billboard, The Life of a Showgirl pushed 173,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 1. That was 619% more than the week before. Also, around 78% of the units were from streaming, mainly from the new tracks. "The nine-month gap between weeks at No. 1 for The Life of a Showgirl is the longest for an album since only earlier this year," Billboard notes. Other significant developments on the Billboard 200 include Tinashe getting her first top 10 charted album with Popstar coming in at No. 6, as well as Kenny Chesney getting his 17th top-10 album as Silver Sands Marina reaches No. 7. The Billboard 200 chart "ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate," per Billboard. "Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA)."

So, Swift has yet another reason to smile in her first few months after getting married to Travis Kelce.