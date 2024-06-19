Watch Feid Bring Out Yandel and Young Miko at His Ferxxocalipsis Tour in NYC

Colombian rapper Feid made his Madison Square Garden debut and brought along some special guests to make the night even more unforgettable.

The 31-year-old Medellin native—also known as “el Ferxxo” (pronounced “fer-cho”), and for his signature color green—brought his sold-out Ferxxocalipsis Tour show to New York City on Sunday night.

Feid turned the Garden into a heart-pumping, reggaeton-rock-rave that kept his young fans shouting every word at the top of their lungs and kept the perreo pumping from the nosebleeds down to the general admission floor.