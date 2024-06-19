Watch Feid Bring Out Yandel and Young Miko at His Ferxxocalipsis Tour in NYC

Colombian rapper Feid made his Madison Square Garden debut and brought along some special guests to make the night even more unforgettable.
The 31-year-old Medellin native—also known as “el Ferxxo” (pronounced “fer-cho”), and for his signature color green—brought his sold-out Ferxxocalipsis Tour show to New York City on Sunday night.
Feid turned the Garden into a heart-pumping, reggaeton-rock-rave that kept his young fans shouting every word at the top of their lungs and kept the perreo pumping from the nosebleeds down to the general admission floor.
Toward the end of the high-octane show, Feid brought out reggaeton vet Yandel, 47, to perform their collaborations “Fecha” and “Brickell,” both of which arrived in April, and 2022’s “Yandel 150.”
They turned things up a notch when the men performed a medley of Wisin Y Yandel hits “Ahora Es” and “Rakata.”
Shortly afterwards, rising Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko, 26, made a surprise appearance to sing their joint single “Offline,” which they performed together last month on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
They followed this up with their hit “Classy 101” before the two hilariously slid down a pole inside the scaffolding onstage.
“Thank you, morrr. The dream came true for all of us,” Feid wrote in Spanish on Instagram. “It was a special night for all of our crew, our combo, our family. Thank you to everyone for believing in el Ferxxo 💚💚✨🏟️ It happened the way we dreamed of since 1912. Goodnight Madison Square Garden 🏟️.”
Feid has quickly become one of the biggest power players in the urban Latin music scene, thanks to hits such as “Luna,” “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo,” and his Bad Bunny collab, “Perro Negro.” According to a press release, he has accumulated over 17.6 billion streams on Spotify alone.
Coincidentally, the nine-time Latin Grammy nominee previously performed at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in 2021 as an opener for now-girlfriend Karol G, 33, for her Bichota Tour. Two years later, he returned to the same theater with his headlining sold-out Ferxxo Nitro Jam Tour.
Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour, which marks his first headlining arena trek in North America, kicked off on April 24 in Sacramento, California. The final U.S. show will go down at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on July 6.