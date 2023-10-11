Travis Scott Tour Tickets Reselling as Low as $7 Amid Reported Lack of Demand

Travis Scott’s new tour seems to be off to a rough start.

Tickets for Scott’s Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour, his first official run since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in 2021, initially sold out after going on sale in August and led La Flame to add more dates to the trek. Despite the buzz surrounding his return to the touring circuit, it seems like demand has plummeted significantly, leading to prices as low as $7 on the secondary resale market in some cities.

For the tour's kickoff performance in Charlotte, North Carolina on Oct. 11, ticket retailer StubHub has pairs of tickets available for as low as $7 at the time of publication, a drastic difference between the asking price of $109.50 in a similar section when purchasing from the official Ticketmaster site.