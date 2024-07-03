Skilla Baby Rejects Eminem's Status as Detroit's Best Rapper: 'Nobody in Detroit Is Playing Eminem Right Now'

For Detroit rapper Skilla Baby, the Motor City is home to many great rappers, but Eminem isn't at the top of his list.

The "Bae" artist was a special guest on a new episode of the Wondery podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. Around the 45-minute mark of the episode, during her "But the Gag Is" segment, host Keke Palmer asked for Skilla's thoughts on whether Eminem is the best rapper from Detroit.

"I don't know because if you think number-wise Eminem is the best Detroit rapper," Skilla began. "But the gag is nobody would say that in Detroit."

Palmer, surprised by his comment, responded, "Now that's tea, boo!" before asking Skilla who Detroit would consider the "top rappers."

"I don't know because everybody had their turn being Detroit's favorite rapper," he said. "Sada Baby had his turn, Tee Grizzley had a turn, [42] Dugg had a turn, Babyface Ray had a turn. Veeze is one of Detroit's best rappers now. Baby Smoove, Big Kizz–a lot of artists had they turn. Rocaine...Everybody had their turn being the best in the city, but what we lack is consistency. Nobody's consistently been Detroit's best rapper."

Also naming collectives Team Eastside and Doughboyz Cashout, Skilla added that "Nobody in Detroit plays Eminem right now," despite his high record sales.

"I was an Eminem fan as a kid. I'm a fan of Eminem but do we consider him our best rapper? I don't think Detroit does," he concluded.

You can watch their full discussion in the video below.