Filipino Pop Stars SB19 and BINI Confirm They’re Submitting to the Grammys' Best Asian Pop Category

Filipino pop groups SB19 and BINI are explaining why they are submitting their music for the controversial Best Asian Pop Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards. In a recent interview with Billboard, SB19 confirmed they submitted their single “VISA” for Best Asian Pop Music Performance and the track “LAWLESS” for Pop Duo/Group performance. “We felt that [“VISA”] truly represents our vocal performance and culture, and makes a strong case for the struggles we experience as Asian artists," SB19’s Stell told Billboard’s Jeff Benjamin. BINI submitted for Best New Artist, “Unang Kilig” for Best Asian Pop Music Performance, along with “A Parallel World” from the film Forgotten Island for the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. “We submitted 'Unang Kilig' and chose that for the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category because it captures our sound and what BINI stands for in terms of the energy, the Filipino identity, and the way it connects with fans,” BINI’s Jhoanna told Billboard.

Both groups told the magazine that they are embracing the Grammys’ Asian Pop Category as a vital opportunity to elevate Pinoy pop onto the global stage. SB19’s Justin explained, "We’ve spent years trying to show that music from the Philippines belongs in global conversations, so when a new category like this appears, we felt it was necessary to speak up.” BINI member Mikha echoed that sentiment, saying, "For us, this category is about visibility within the global music sphere." Fellow members Aiah and Maloi added, "We see it as a door opening, not a box closing." Despite their ambitions, both groups recognize the challenges of gaining international recognition. BINI member Stacey admitted, "Honestly, it felt like a huge long shot," while SB19 member Josh said, "To be honest, the Grammys weren't something we planned around."

SB19’s leader Pablo highlighted the broader issue of industry visibility, saying, “There aren't enough conversations about who gets to be in the room now and many artists in this region have worked for years with little industry visibility." For Pablo, winning would carry significance beyond the group itself, noting it “would show the world that the Philippines isn't just a market. It's a source of original, world-class music.” “Winning the very first award of the category would be a monumental honor,” he added. SB19 member Justin said that "ensuring that the existence of this category does not become a ceiling" remains essential, allowing regional nominees to continue competing in major categories. BINI member Colet similarly noted that winning "would be a message that talent from anywhere can reach the world stage." Fellow member Gwen expressed optimism about the Academy's broader direction, saying, "We're hopeful about continued growth in how the Grammys celebrate music from around the world."

Both groups made significant strides in reaching global success after their respective debuts. SB19, who launched in 2018, are the first Southeast Asian act to be nominated for Top Social Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, per Billboard. In July, they became the first Filipino group to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago. In April, BINI became the first Filipino group to ever perform at Coachella. They also received the Global Force Award at the 2026 Billboard Women in Music ceremony that month.

Why is the Best Asian Pop category at the 69th Grammy Awards so controversial?

Earlier this year, the Recording Academy introduced the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category for the 69th Grammy Awards to celebrate popular music originating from Asian markets.

However, the announcement created widespread debate online. Critics of the category expressed concern that separate awards might isolate Asian artists from being considered for any of the main categories.